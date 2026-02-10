Calgary administration: Federal housing funds could stop if blanket upzoning repealed

CALGARY — Repealing the blanket upzoning bylaw was a major plank in the platforms of a majority of candidates running for city of Calgary council seats in October’s election and was one of the first orders of business for the new council.

In a vote of 13-2, council made good on election promises, voting to hold a public hearing on the repeal, which is now scheduled for March 23.

The two councillors voting against the motion were Myke Atkinson (Ward 7) and Nathaniel Schmidt (Ward 8).

In late December, rumours swirled the City of Calgary was in jeopardy of losing its $251 million contract with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) if the blanket upzoning bylaw was repealed. At the time, CMHC was quick to quell the rumours, agreeing that approving blanket upzoning was never part of its agreement with the city.

On Wednesday, the City of Calgary’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee will hear from city administration officials that repealing the blanket upzoning bylaw could in fact threaten the city’s contract with CMHC.

As part of its presentation, administration will say, “If the city fully repeals the Rezoning for Housing Bylaw (RHB) CMHC may deem the city to be non-compliant with the HAF Agreement.”