Calgary and area residents spring into action to save water

It’s the first day of spring and it’s looking green for water consumption in Calgary and area.

“Yesterday’s water use was 499 million litres, putting us back in the green zone after briefly rising above our target on Thursday,” said the City of Calgary in a release, “Thank you, Calgary and our neighbours in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation for continuing to reduce water use.”

Keep flushing toilets only when needed; keeping showers to three minutes or less, and; running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads.

“With spring here and gardening season approaching, we know many are eager to start preparing,” said the city. “Since outdoor water use is not allowed, we’re asking everyone to please hold off until we complete the reinforcement work over the next two weeks. As an alternative, consider using a broom to sweep decks or sidewalks.”

With construction crews working day and night over the last two weeks, some projects are close to finishing, while some have been completed.

“Valve replacement at the Shaganappi Pump Station is now complete and we will start refilling section 3 of the pipe as early as today,” said the city. “Reinforcement was not required in this section, which is why we are able to start filling it now. This is only one section out of a total of three, and we will fill the other sections once reinforcement and backfilling are complete.”