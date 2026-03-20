Calgary and area residents spring into action to save water

It’s the first day of spring and it’s looking green for water consumption in Calgary and area.
“Yesterday’s water use was 499 million litres, putting us back in the green zone after briefly rising above our target on Thursday,” said the City of Calgary in a release, “Thank you, Calgary and our neighbours in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation for continuing to reduce water use.”
Keep flushing toilets only when needed; keeping showers to three minutes or less, and; running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads.
“With spring here and gardening season approaching, we know many are eager to start preparing,” said the city. “Since outdoor water use is not allowed, we’re asking everyone to please hold off until we complete the reinforcement work over the next two weeks. As an alternative, consider using a broom to sweep decks or sidewalks.”
With construction crews working day and night over the last two weeks, some projects are close to finishing, while some have been completed.
“Valve replacement at the Shaganappi Pump Station is now complete and we will start refilling section 3 of the pipe as early as today,” said the city. “Reinforcement was not required in this section, which is why we are able to start filling it now. This is only one section out of a total of three, and we will fill the other sections once reinforcement and backfilling are complete.”
"Once all segments are filled, we will start the process of bringing the pipe back into service.”
It will take about five million litres of water to fill this section of pipe, which will come from the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, which will increase overall water demand temporarily.
“Your water-saving efforts are more important than ever in helping us manage that demand and keeping our system stable until the entire pipe is back in service,” said the city.
“We are reinforcing a total of nine pipe segments, six segments on 16 Ave. NW, near Sarcee Tr. and three segments in Point McKay Park,” said the city. “Reinforcement concrete pours are now complete at all locations. Where concrete has already cured, crews are backfilling around the pipe.”
Roads in the construction zone are closed or traffic flow has been restricted or detoured.
“Yesterday, we announced intermittent traffic impacts, including short-term lane closures related to the construction of the final micro-tunnelling shaft for the replacement pipe at 16 Ave. near 44 St. NW,” said the city. “On March 24 and 25 there will be a single-lane closure eastbound on 16 Ave. and beginning April 1, for approximately two weeks, and again in May and June, eastbound lanes will be closed in this area with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction.”
“We know these closures will impact travel, and we thank you for your patience. Please plan ahead, follow posted signage and give crews space to work safely as we complete this work.”
More updates, practical tips and resources are at .