Calgary and Edmonton home builders nailing new records

Calgary builders turned in their fourth consecutive year of home construction in 2025, according to the 2026 Spring Housing Supply report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

CMHC said the record came even as as population growth slowed.

“Policy and financing incentives designed to accelerate multi‑unit construction continued to contribute significantly to this momentum,” reads the report.

“These incentives supported a surge in apartment development across the Calgary Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), with increases most notable in the Northwest, Southeast, Beltline and Downtown zones, where land availability, infrastructure and zoning frameworks remain favourable.”

In what should temper rising rents, CMHC said rental housing was the dominant driver of new supply, “supported by favourable financing conditions and policies aimed at expanding affordable housing options.”

Rental apartment starts were 75% higher than in 2025, making up an increased share of total starts, in contrast to condominium apartment starts, which fell by 11%, “as they were less attractive to build,” said CMHC.

“Rental construction was strong across building types, promising a more varied mix of future supply compared to other centres, where construction is more concentrated,” added CMHC. “This diversity will give more options to households, particularly those seeking larger, more affordable homes.