Calgary awards $33 million through its Indigenous Housing Program, Maa’too’maa’taapii Aoko’iyii’piaya

CALGARY — The historic award of $33 million goes to 16 indigenous nations and Indigenous-led non-profit organizations to develop new non-market homes for indigenous Calgarians through a total of 24 projects.

“As the city’s largest ever investment in housing for indigenous Calgarians, today’s announcement marks a major step forward in our commitment to reconciliation and equity,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “This funding will create 379 new non-market homes for Indigenous individuals and families in housing need, addressing systemic and long-standing barriers to housing choice, affordability and cultural safety.”

Guided by the motto of ‘For indigenous, By indigenous’, the program addresses systemic barriers Indigenous communities face in accessing housing, land, and capital, said Chief Samual Crowfoot of Siksika Nation.

“We know that housing is a fundamental human need, and affordable housing has become increasingly difficult to find across Canada,” said Crowfoot.

“Siksika Nation is grateful for this announcement. With nearly half of our Nation’s membership living off-reserve, many of whom reside in Calgary, this project will have a meaningful and lasting impact for our members and their families. I am excited to see the positive impacts that secure, affordable housing will have on our Nation member’s lives.”