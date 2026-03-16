Calgary awards $33 million through its Indigenous Housing Program, Maa’too’maa’taapii Aoko’iyii’piaya

CALGARY — The historic award of $33 million goes to 16 indigenous nations and Indigenous-led non-profit organizations to develop new non-market homes for indigenous Calgarians through a total of 24 projects.
“As the city’s largest ever investment in housing for indigenous Calgarians, today’s announcement marks a major step forward in our commitment to reconciliation and equity,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “This funding will create 379 new non-market homes for Indigenous individuals and families in housing need, addressing systemic and long-standing barriers to housing choice, affordability and cultural safety.”
Guided by the motto of ‘For indigenous, By indigenous’, the program addresses systemic barriers Indigenous communities face in accessing housing, land, and capital, said Chief Samual Crowfoot of Siksika Nation.
“We know that housing is a fundamental human need, and affordable housing has become increasingly difficult to find across Canada,” said Crowfoot.
“Siksika Nation is grateful for this announcement. With nearly half of our Nation’s membership living off-reserve, many of whom reside in Calgary, this project will have a meaningful and lasting impact for our members and their families. I am excited to see the positive impacts that secure, affordable housing will have on our Nation member’s lives.”
Maa’too’maa’taapii Aoko’iyii’piaya provides funding across two streams.
Stream 1: Engagement & Planning
A total of 15 projects were selected for $2.25 million in funding. These projects are expected to build capacity for the non-profit organizations and result in future non-market housing units.
Stream 2: Housing Development and land purchase
Five projects were selected for a total of $20.18 million in funding. These projects are expected to deliver 147 non-market housing units.
Four land purchase projects receive $10.58 million expected to deliver up to 232 units.
“The work of my office is deeply connected to reconciliation,” said Reid Hendry, chief housing officer at the city.
“Maa’too’maa’taapii Aoko’iyii’piaya is built from meaningful engagement. This program shows us what reconciliation in action looks like. These efforts are not just about meeting housing needs; they are about restoring balance, amplifying Indigenous voices and walking a shared path forward.”
The name Maa’too’maa’taapii Aoko’iyii’piaya means “Indigenous First Nation Housing” in Blackfoot and was gifted in ceremony by Jackie Bromley along with the Housing Solutions Elders Advisory Committee.
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