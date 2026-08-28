Calgary

Calgary-based content creator dies in motorcycle accident, clocked going over 200 km/h

Popular PUBG Mobile content creator Parooq Ahmad has died in a motorcycle accident in northeast Calgary Wednesday evening, reported to have been driving at excessive speeds
Calgary-based content creator Farooq Ahmad has died in a motorcycle accident
Calgary-based content creator Farooq Ahmad has died in a motorcycle accident @YEGWAVE on X/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police
Motorcycle Accident
Calgary accident
Farooq Ahmad
PUBG
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news