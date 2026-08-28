Calgary-based content creator dies in motorcycle accident, clocked going over 200 km/h

A Calgary-based content creator has died following a motorcycle crash where he was clocked going in excess of 200 km/h.Farooq Ahmad, 39, was a popular online creator, most well known for his content about the popular mobile video game PUBG Mobile, with his YouTube channel focused on the game having just under one million subscribers.Originally from Pakistan, Ahmad had moved to Canada and started his YouTube channel in 2019 to showcase his passion for PUBG Mobile and grew to become one of the most well-known voices in the video game's online community.He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and posted multiple pictures of himself alongside his motorbike on his various social media accounts.It was on this motorcycle that Ahmad was clocked at driving in excess of 200 km/h on McKnight Blvd. in northeast Calgary Wednesday night.The details surrounding the accident are unclear, but Calgary police say that while driving, Ahmad lost control of the bike and crashed while travelling at a very high speed.Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, meaning that Ahmad's high speeds were likely the main cause of the accident that led to his death.After his death was announced, tributes poured in from across the PUBG community, with many expressing shock at his sudden death.Further details surrounding the accident and funeral plans have not been released.