Calgary blanket rezoning hearing opens; vast majority of submissions favour repeal

CALGARY — The blanket rezoning public hearing is underway in Calgary’s Municipal Building, with city council in chambers every weekday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with all indications the hearing will last all week and possibly into next week.

The city says it has received registrations to speak to council from 339 individual speakers, as well as 73 panels of speakers, with five speakers per panel.

In addition, 2,328 written submissions had been received as of March 16 which was the deadline, however, city administration has agreed to accept more written submissions for the duration of the hearing. People want to speak to council and those wishing to submit a written requeston can register here.

The repeal of blanket upzoning is getting support from the majority of people who have submitted written presentations.

Two Calgary councillors and their teams spent the weekend going through all submissions and tabulating how many were in favour versus the number opposed.

Cllr. Rob Ward’s team read 2,238 submissions, finding 78.8% are in favour of repeal, 12.7% are opposed, 6.6% are unclear, and 26 submissions are neutral.

Cllr. DJ Kelly’s team read 2,264 submissions, finding 74.6% are in favour, 22.8% in opposition and 2.6% are neutral.