Calgary blanket rezoning hearing opens; vast majority of submissions favour repeal

CALGARY — The blanket rezoning public hearing is underway in Calgary’s Municipal Building, with city council in chambers every weekday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with all indications the hearing will last all week and possibly into next week.
The city says it has received registrations to speak to council from 339 individual speakers, as well as 73 panels of speakers, with five speakers per panel.
In addition, 2,328 written submissions had been received as of March 16 which was the deadline, however, city administration has agreed to accept more written submissions for the duration of the hearing. People want to speak to council and those wishing to submit a written requeston can register here.
The repeal of blanket upzoning is getting support from the majority of people who have submitted written presentations.
Two Calgary councillors and their teams spent the weekend going through all submissions and tabulating how many were in favour versus the number opposed.
Cllr. Rob Ward’s team read 2,238 submissions, finding 78.8% are in favour of repeal, 12.7% are opposed, 6.6% are unclear, and 26 submissions are neutral.
Cllr. DJ Kelly’s team read 2,264 submissions, finding 74.6% are in favour, 22.8% in opposition and 2.6% are neutral.
Speakers in council Monday morning were evenly split, as the city is alternating those in favour with those opposed.
What is before council is a proposed bylaw from city administration with five key points:
1) Bring back the low-density residential zones that existed in the Land Use Bylaw prior to the citywide rezoning for housing that was approved by council in May 2024 and came into effect on August 6, 2024.
2) Change the zoning of residential properties back to what existed before the citywide rezoning for housing in 2024, except for properties that:
a) Received approval for a development permit, building permit or subdivision application under R-CG, R-G, or H-GO zoning before the proposed bylaw takes effect;
b) Submitted a development permit, building permit or subdivision application before first reading of the proposed bylaw;
c) Rezoned through an approved rezoning application applied for by the property owner after August 6, 2024.
3) Make changes to the rules in the Residential – Grade Oriented (R-CG) district, the low density residential general rules and defined uses in Land Use Bylaw 1P2007.
4) Retain decisions made by council on amendments made to Land Use Bylaw 1P2007 regarding parking rules during the Rezoning for Housing item.
5) Retain amendments made to Land Use Bylaw 1P2007 at the Sept. 9 2025 public hearing of Council to address various concerns and technical issues.
If council approves the repeal, administration says it be effective in August.