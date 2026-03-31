Calgary blanket upzoning hearing paused; majority in favour of repeal

There will not be a vote on repealing, or not repealing, blanket upzoning in Calgary city council chambers until Thursday at the earliest, but it most likely will come after the Easter weekend.

Council sits for a regular meeting on Tuesday that deals with city business other than blanket upzoning and on Wednesday, eight council members will be at a community development committee meeting.

Those meetings are scheduled well in advance, and dates cannot be changed due to agenda items.

There are approximately 120 people yet to speak to council, which will take more than two days in chambers, given the average times during the public hearing to date.

That number could increase, said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

“We are in the homestretch, but we have more and more people signing up, to speak, which I think is a great thing,” said Farkas. "I know that some people would like us to be able to get to a decision, but we can’t start on that until we’ve heard from absolutely everyone.”

According to a count by the staff of Ward 14 Cllr. Landon Johnston, the majority of Calgarians speaking to council have been in support of repealing blanket upzoning, including former city councillors, Sonya Sharp and Terry Wong.

Sharp urged council to repeal the bylaw and “reinstate thoughtful and balanced planning processes, and commit to meaningful reform within the planning department.”