Calgary CAO Duckworth keeps job; committee recommends tighter oversights

David Duckworth, chief administration officer with the City of Calgary did not lose his job on Tuesday, as some suspected he would, after demands he be fired and take the blame for the second rupture of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main that happened on Dec. 30.

City council’s executive committee went behind closed doors just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday to review the process behind the CAO performance review.

The committee emerged four hours later, with a 12-3 vote in favour of the process, with Cllrs. Ward, Johnston and Chabot voting against.

All discussions about the review process during the meeting are confidential, although there are indications an attempt was made to discuss dismissing Duckworth.

As CAO, Duckworth is the only City of Calgary employee who reports directly to council, with all other employees ultimately reporting to him.

The CAO performance review is legally required under the Municipal Government Act (MGA) and is done annually by council to determine whether the CAO carried out council’s directions and managed risks as well as city operations in the best interest of Calgarians.

Members of council are the sole decision makers of the CAO’s performance and under section 205 of the MGA it can fire the CAO, at any time, by a vote of council.

Legally, council does not need to prove misconduct or a failure of law, nor make the reason for dismissal public.

So, it was well within the power of Calgary city council to terminate Duckworth on Tuesday.