Calgary car dealership owner says he's received death threats over racist X account that's impersonating him

A manager of a Calgary used car dealership says an online account that is posing as him has caused him to receive death threats and his business to be bombarded with negative reviews.Dawood Sohi, the manager of Calgary used car dealership Crossroads Motors, says the account is someone impersonating him and trying to ruin his and his business' reputation.The account, which according to Twitter was only created a couple weeks ago, has faced considerable backlash after responding to a post showcasing a trucker in Ontario littering beside his vehicle."I do the same cuz it makes u whites mad," the account wrote in response..The comment has, at the time of writing, garnered over 25 thousand views and a considerable amount of backlash from others online.The account has responded with racist and inappropriate comments to almost every single response it has received."Somebody has made this account trying to screw me," Sohi told the Western Standard. "I have received a lot of threats, phone calls, I already have a report in to the police. "This is not my account, sir.".Sohi says he has also made a report to Twitter in an attempt to get the account taken down.He said he was made aware of the account only a couple of days ago after he began to receive phone calls and negative reviews for his business.He also said his life has been threatened as a result of the posts the account impersonating him has made: "We are getting scary threats."Some of the responses the account has made are so vulgar they cannot be shown in this article, but responses include comments such as "I'll paralyze you in person have you dead mom come get ya" and "I own you and we are taking over this country. You will be a minority soon."Sohi says he has no idea who is running this account and says that whoever is doing it is trying to ruin him out of "jealousy, I believe."Calgary police have confirmed that a report has been filed about this situation and say they are actively investigating.As of the time of writing, the account is still active and continues to post and respond with increasingly reprehensible comments and pictures.