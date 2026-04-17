Calgary

Calgary car dealership owner says he's received death threats over racist X account that's impersonating him

Dawood Sohi claims he has been inundated with threats and backlash after account bearing his name goes on racist Twitter tirade
Account posing as Dawood Sohi has received substantial online backlash after racist comments
Account posing as Dawood Sohi has received substantial online backlash after racist comments
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Yyccc
Online Hate
racist comments
Calgary Car Dealership
Dawood Sohi
Online impersonation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news