Calgary Chamber makes recommendations for new council; one is shifting tax burden

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce has released its 2025 Municipal Election Platform: Business Matters; A Vision for a Thriving, Inclusive and Ambitious Calgary.

The platform includes seven recommendations the chamber has for the new city council to adopt to ensure a competitive, business-friendly environment in the city, including one that may not go over well with residents.

“Calgary has been growing at an explosive pace. Between 2020 to 2024 we welcomed nearly 220,000 new residents to our city. From 2023 to 2024 alone, Calgary’s population grew by nearly 100,000,” says the Chamber in the report.

“This rapid population growth is fueling our economy and stands as a testament to our city’s competitive standing in Canada and across the globe.”

“Our municipal government must proactively address the challenges that come with it to ensure we maintain our competitive edge. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Calgary has dropped from the 5th to the 18th most livable city globally, in large part due to strains on infrastructure, the cost of housing, public safety and access to health care.”

The chamber maintains “Calgary businesses are facing growing challenges in today’s economic landscape. From persistent supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures to escalating trade tensions with the United States, local enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, are operating in an environment of growing uncertainty.”