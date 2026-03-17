Calgary city council approves $609.5 million increase to budget; tax increase to follow

Calgary city council made some taxing decisions on Tuesday, approving a $609.5 million increase to the city’s 2026-2027 Infrastructure Services capital budget.
Distribution of the increase was broken down by city administration: Bearspaw South Feeder Main - $367.4 million; North Calgary water servicing - $222 million; Advanced metering infrastructure - $15 million; Capital delivery - $5.1million, and; a 2026 budget adjustment in water services increase of $21.3 million in expenditures, funded through the Utility Sustainment Reserve operating budget.
Council also gave first reading to a proposed bylaw authorizing the city to amend a standing bylaw to increase the maximum amount of borrowing authority by $515.2 million. A first reading was also given to a proposed bylaw authorizing the city to amend another standing bylaw to increase the maximum amount of borrowing authority by $49.2 million.
Second and third readings of the two proposed bylaws were withheld pending advertising requirements outlined in the Municipal Government Act having been met.
Administration’s presentation recommended the increase be funded by future rates and levies, requiring borrowing capacity through debt bylaws as well as through the Utility Sustainment Reserve.
Calgarians will have a hand in funding; the hand in their pockets pulling out money for increased taxes, estimated by administration to be an average of $17 per month, per household, taking effect in 2027.
“In 2026 November, complete capital and operating plans, and updated financial and rate setting methodologies, will inform budget and rates,” reads the presentation, adding “a typical monthly residential bill has increased by 4.5%, or about $5 since 2017.”
“The good news is that over the time horizon that these pieces of infrastructure are expected to last, we can spread out that cost,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “So when we look at a $600 million price tag, this is significant, but it is less than the investment that we've seen for other mega projects."
"So when we think about the need to invest in things like a new Event Centre that's at a cost of double what it takes to fix our pipes whereas many Calgarians would argue that we need to have both.”
More is coming, including implementation of the recommendations of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main Independent Review Panel, including establishing a Water Utility Oversight Board. A search for a COO of the board is underway.
It will be costly, but after years of neglect, water you going to do?