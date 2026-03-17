Calgary city council approves $609.5 million increase to budget; tax increase to follow

Calgary city council made some taxing decisions on Tuesday, approving a $609.5 million increase to the city’s 2026-2027 Infrastructure Services capital budget.

Distribution of the increase was broken down by city administration: Bearspaw South Feeder Main - $367.4 million; North Calgary water servicing - $222 million; Advanced metering infrastructure - $15 million; Capital delivery - $5.1million, and; a 2026 budget adjustment in water services increase of $21.3 million in expenditures, funded through the Utility Sustainment Reserve operating budget.

Council also gave first reading to a proposed bylaw authorizing the city to amend a standing bylaw to increase the maximum amount of borrowing authority by $515.2 million. A first reading was also given to a proposed bylaw authorizing the city to amend another standing bylaw to increase the maximum amount of borrowing authority by $49.2 million.

Second and third readings of the two proposed bylaws were withheld pending advertising requirements outlined in the Municipal Government Act having been met.

Administration’s presentation recommended the increase be funded by future rates and levies, requiring borrowing capacity through debt bylaws as well as through the Utility Sustainment Reserve.