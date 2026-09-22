Calgary city council approves ground level Green Line

CALGARY — It’s official; the Green Line LRT will run on a surface track from Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood into downtown. City administration had drawn up three different options for the track, that were first reviewed by the city’s Executive Committee. Option 1: Trains would run west on an elevated track over top of 10 Ave. SW to 2 St. SW and then north into downtown. Option 2: An elevated track over 10 Ave, running west to 1 St. SE, then north into downtown. Option 3: A ground-level track running west on 10 Ave. SW with stations at 1 St. and 2 St SW. with pedestrian connections from the stations to the Plus-15 network. Options 1 and 2 require additional funding of $1 billion over available funding and half a billion dollars over available funding, respectively. “Option 3 is within available funding, includes a Beltline Station, and takes advantage of the low-floor train system to achieve a more integrated street-level solution,” said an administration report. “By avoiding elevated infrastructure through the Beltline and downtown, it better responds to concerns raised during previous engagement and supports long-term public realm and urban design objectives.” .The Executive Committee recommended council approve Option 3, which it did on Tuesday by a vote of 12 to 2, with very little debate. Cllrs. Wyness and Dahliwal voted no, while Cllr. Maclean was absent. The federal and Alberta governments are partners in funding the Green Line and disapproved its initial design to run underground, which resulted in administration bringing forth the three options. The Green Line's current projected cost when completed is $6.2 billion, with $2.2 billion committed so far. City administration's Green Line project team said $400 million will be spent this year. But there is still Green Line work to do on future council agendas. Administration was directed by council to bring forward the budget required to update and advance planning and design activities for the southeast extension to Seton to be considered in the 2027-2030 business plans and budgets. Administration will also calculate the budget required to update and advance north corridor planning and design activities for consideration as part of the 2027-2030 service plans and budgets.