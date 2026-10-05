Calgary city council to debate $90 a month water bill increase in November

It’s not official yet and won’t be, or it could change, during final budget debates in November, but the average Calgary household could see as much as an almost $90 increase in its monthly water bill by 2030. Calgary city council’s executive committee officially got the news in a report from city administration on Monday and heard the massive increase would be the result of a lack of maintenance and repairs to the city’s aging infrastructure. The report says the cost of repairing the current systems would be $6.5 billion, adding, “past utility rates have not kept pace with the level of investment needed to address infrastructure risk.” Administration recommended increases of 19.9% for drinking water, 15.2% for wastewater, and 5.8% for storm water each year between 2027 and 2030. Over those four years, monthly payments would increase $14.50 in 2027, $20.05 in 2028, $24.48 in 2029 and $28.70 in 2030, resulting in monthly bills increasing by just under $90. The average monthly water bill for supply and treatment is now about $40 a month. The report says money is also needed to reduce water losses, upgrade wastewater plants, and improve emergency readiness, adding the city is not doing a good job of risk management. ."The timing is important: delaying investment would increase the risk of service disruptions, emergency repairs, higher long-term costs and reduced capacity to support Calgary's growth," says the report, which also refers to the huge expense for replacement and need for certainty in the wake of two major ruptures of the Bearspaw South feeder main in 2024 and 2025. "Recent critical infrastructure events, limited backup capacity and increasing demand show the need to renew key assets, add capacity and reduce service risks." Administration also did not water down recommendations for additional increases of 15.2% for wastewater and 5.8% for stormwater services from 2027 to 2030, as additional operating costs for water utilities will come to $59.4 million, while capital investment on drinking water would be $2.5 billion. Administration said, based on a survey, Calgarians are prepared to pay to ensure there are no repeats of water main breaks. "Residents are most supportive of funding improved maintenance and reliability of existing assets, emergency response and system failures, infrastructure to support growth, and environmentally sustainable practices," said the report. At the end of the debate, the executive committee recommended that city council approve the proposed annual rate increases for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services for 2027 to 2030; .Approve the principle of full cost recovery, meaning each customer group pays the full cost of their drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services; Direct administration to prepare the related budgets and update the necessary bylaws with rates and charges to be presented to Council through the 2027-2030 One Calgary Service Plans and Budgets process; And direct administration to report back as part of the 2028 mid-cycle adjustments process with further analysis and options for other rate structures, including conservation-based approaches.