THOMAS: Calgary city council to debate repeal of blanket upzoning on Monday

Calgary’s new, rookie-laden city council cut its teeth on budget deliberations merely days after being elected, whittling down a 3.6% property tax increase, asked for by administration, to a 1.64% increase.

It was long, 12-hour meetings of debates over complicated information and a main reason the proposed increase was rejected is because some councillors said they were responding to Calgarians telling them to hold the line.

It was refreshing to see council do the bidding of the electorate for once, unlike the previous council, and on Monday this council faces a larger debate: responding to a notice of motion to repeal banket upzoning.

In April 2024, nine councillors ignored the wishes of a vast majority of Calgarians and approved the blanket upzoning bylaw.

There was confusion surrounding the decision, with some evidence of federal government interference.

In a letter from then Liberal housing minister, Sean Fraser, to former Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek, dated September 14, 2023, Fraser wrote that a grant of $228.5 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) for the city would be withheld if “exclusionary zoning city-wide" was not eliminated by Calgary council.

However, a contract between the city and the feds signed in November 2023, confirming the HAF money, included a clause that said the city was not fettered to change zoning bylaws in order to receive the money.