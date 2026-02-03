Calgary city council to receive recommendations for new water management board

The foundation has been laid for the creation of a new Water Utility Oversight Board (WUOB) in Calgary, after city council’s executive committee voted to send city administration’s plan to implement recommendations from the Bearspaw South Feedermain (BPSFM) Independent Review Panel.

The panel was organized to investigate the June 2024 rupture of the water main, and its report landed in the city’s administration offices in December, just prior to the second major break of the feedermain on Dec. 30.

The report did not hold back on placing the blame for the 2024 break (and hence, the 2025 break) pointing directly at the City of Calgary and its lack of efficient management of its infrastructure assets.

“The City’s Water Utility processes were not sufficiently robust to manage a complex system of this nature, especially one with challenging external pressures,” says the report.

“The BPSFM, which carries approximately 60% of Calgary’s potable water, was repeatedly recognized as a high consequence risk but deprioritized due to its perceived low likelihood of failure, which caused resources to be directed to other priorities.”

Recommendations made in 2017, 2020, and 2022 to inspect the assets were deferred, and traditional planning safeguards required for critical infrastructure were ignored.