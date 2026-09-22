Calgary city council votes in favour of Mayor Farkas' rejection of 'separation'

Calgary city council voted to agree Calgary is an important part of Alberta, as well as Canada, in response to a notice of motion brought forward by Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

In his presentation to council, Farkas said, “This motion is straight forward. It asks council to affirm Calgary’s place as a vital part of Alberta and Canada. One of our responsibilities as a council is to represent Calgary and protect its economic interests.”

“As we know, Calgary competes every day for investment, jobs, conventions, workers, new businesses and the ongoing debate about Alberta separation is creating uncertainty around our work.”

In his motion, Farkas wrote “a recent study by the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy expects that separation would result in increased taxes and decreased income for Albertans due to a slowed economy and investment uncertainty.”

The written notice also read “Section 153 of the MGA requires each member of council to consider the welfare and interests of the municipality as a whole and bring forward matters that would promote those interests.”

“Matters that create material risk or uncertainty for Calgary's economy, municipal finances, infrastructure investment or ability to deliver services engage council’s responsibility to consider and protect the interest of Calgary as a whole.”