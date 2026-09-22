Calgary city council votes in favour of Mayor Farkas' rejection of 'separation'

Calgary city council voted to agree Calgary is an important part of Alberta, as well as Canada, in response to a notice of motion brought forward by Mayor Jeromy Farkas.
In his presentation to council, Farkas said, “This motion is straight forward. It asks council to affirm Calgary’s place as a vital part of Alberta and Canada. One of our responsibilities as a council is to represent Calgary and protect its economic interests.”
“As we know, Calgary competes every day for investment, jobs, conventions, workers, new businesses and the ongoing debate about Alberta separation is creating uncertainty around our work.”
In his motion, Farkas wrote “a recent study by the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy expects that separation would result in increased taxes and decreased income for Albertans due to a slowed economy and investment uncertainty.”
The written notice also read “Section 153 of the MGA requires each member of council to consider the welfare and interests of the municipality as a whole and bring forward matters that would promote those interests.”
“Matters that create material risk or uncertainty for Calgary's economy, municipal finances, infrastructure investment or ability to deliver services engage council’s responsibility to consider and protect the interest of Calgary as a whole.”
“The economic strength of Alberta and Canada directly affect the City of Calgary’s capacity to deliver on all of city council’s 2027-2030 strategic priorities.”
In council, Farkas said, “As mayor I think, much more so than any individual member of council, economic development squarely falls on my shoulders.”
“I've heard directly from our business community, economic development partners, Indigenous neighbours and Calgarians who want their city council to speak clearly that Calgary is an Albertan city, and we are also a Canadian city and we should be proud of both.”
“This motion does not tell any Albertan how to vote or what to believe. It states where Calgary city council stands as a municipal council and sends a clear message to investors, workers and families looking at our city that Calgary believes our future is stronger when we build it together as part of Canada and I ask my colleagues to please support this movement,” concluded Farkas.
Ward 2 Cllr. Jennifer Wyness moved to immediately call the vote, which would negate a debate. Members of council can move that debates be closed once the motion has been opened, requiring a majority.
Her motion passed 12 to three with Cllrs. Johnston, Jameson and Chabot voting against.
The notice of motion passed by a vote of 14 to one, with Cllr. Jameson voting against.