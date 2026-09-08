Calgary Cllr. Johnston gives Mayor Farkas' special meeting a pass

CALGARY — The special meeting called by Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas to discuss potential discipline for Ward 14 Cllr. Landon Johnston ended with council passing the decision along to Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs and the provincial privacy commissioner.

Last week, Johnston leaked documents containing preliminary budget discussions that were deemed to be confidential.

The special meeting was attended by the full council, with the exception of Johnston, who sent a letter to the mayor Tuesday morning.

In the letter, Johnston said, “I sought independent legal and ethics regarding my participation (in the special meeting). Dr. Emily Laidlaw has advised me that, in her opinion, I have a pecuniary interest in the matter to be discussed because of the potential legal implications for me. Her recommendation is that I do not attend the Special Council meeting in its entirety.”

A City of Calgary solicitor told councillors that failing to keep information confidential is a breach of the law, adding there were a number of potential repercussions for the breach that are the purview of the provincial government.