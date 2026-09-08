Calgary Cllr. Johnston gives Mayor Farkas' special meeting a pass

CALGARY — The special meeting called by Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas to discuss potential discipline for Ward 14 Cllr. Landon Johnston ended with council passing the decision along to Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs and the provincial privacy commissioner.
Last week, Johnston leaked documents containing preliminary budget discussions that were deemed to be confidential.
The special meeting was attended by the full council, with the exception of Johnston, who sent a letter to the mayor Tuesday morning.
In the letter, Johnston said, “I sought independent legal and ethics regarding my participation (in the special meeting). Dr. Emily Laidlaw has advised me that, in her opinion, I have a pecuniary interest in the matter to be discussed because of the potential legal implications for me. Her recommendation is that I do not attend the Special Council meeting in its entirety.”
A City of Calgary solicitor told councillors that failing to keep information confidential is a breach of the law, adding there were a number of potential repercussions for the breach that are the purview of the provincial government.
She said the province rolled back the tools municipalities had to regulate conduct, and a new framework has not yet been put in place. All accountability measures fall upon the minister of municipal affairs, and it was up to council or a member of the public to request the minister to act.
Cllr. Andre Chabot recommended Johnston be asked to apologize and address the matter further in council and discuss whether Johnston would release confidential information again, which the city’s solicitor did not recommend.
Cllr. Wyness said she would prefer that Johnson request that he wants to address council, rather than be asked if he wants to apologize, which is also outside council's power.
Anything Johnston was likely to say in council was in his letter.
“To be clear, I did not disclose the preliminary 2027-2030 budget information because I believe confidentiality is meaningless. Legitimate confidentiality serves an important purpose in municipal government.”
“I made the decision because I also believe transparency and meaningful public participation matter. Calgarians should not have to rely on leaked information to understand major financial scenarios being considered by their municipal government.”
“I accept responsibility for the decision I made (and) if my conduct is to be reviewed, it should be reviewed fairly, independently and according to law. I will cooperate with any legitimate process.”
“Accordingly, I am requesting that the minister of municipal affairs review council’s use of closed meetings during this council term.”
Johnston told Global News he is sorry to taxpayers for breaking the rules, adding he will leave closed door sessions if he feels things are unethical.
Farkas said, based on what the solicitor told council, they don’t have the recourse to hold any one member of council to account.
"The ball is in the court of the provincial government,” he said, adding he would send a letter to the minister of municipal affairs.