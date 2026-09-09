Calgary committee's choice for Green Line route surfaces

Calgary's Executive Committee took the low road as its favoured downtown Green Line route, with a recommendation city council give its approval.

The committee was given three options from city administration from which to choose.

Option 1 was an elevated track running west over 10 Ave. then north on 2 St. SW into downtown, joining the existing LRT tracks on 7 Ave., S.W.

Option 2 was an elevated track over 10 Ave. to 1 St. S.E. to 7 Ave.

Option 3 was a surface track along 10 Ave. with stations at 1 St. and 2 St S.W., with pedestrian connections from the stations to the Plus-15 network.

The cost of each option swung the committee's choice.

Administration said options 1 and 2 required additional funding but option 3 did not (option 1 would be $1 billion over available funding and option 2 would be half a billion dollars over available funding),

"Option 3 is within the available funding envelope, includes a Beltline Station, and takes full advantage of the low-floor train system to achieve a more integrated street-level solution,” said an administration report.

“By avoiding elevated infrastructure through the Beltline and downtown, it better responds to concerns raised during previous engagement and supports long-term public realm and urban design objectives.”