Calgary committee's choice for Green Line route surfaces

Calgary's Executive Committee took the low road as its favoured downtown Green Line route, with a recommendation city council give its approval.
The committee was given three options from city administration from which to choose.
Option 1 was an elevated track running west over 10 Ave. then north on 2 St. SW into downtown, joining the existing LRT tracks on 7 Ave., S.W.
Option 2 was an elevated track over 10 Ave. to 1 St. S.E. to 7 Ave.
Option 3 was a surface track along 10 Ave. with stations at 1 St. and 2 St S.W., with pedestrian connections from the stations to the Plus-15 network.
The cost of each option swung the committee's choice.
Administration said options 1 and 2 required additional funding but option 3 did not (option 1 would be $1 billion over available funding and option 2 would be half a billion dollars over available funding),
"Option 3 is within the available funding envelope, includes a Beltline Station, and takes full advantage of the low-floor train system to achieve a more integrated street-level solution,” said an administration report.
“By avoiding elevated infrastructure through the Beltline and downtown, it better responds to concerns raised during previous engagement and supports long-term public realm and urban design objectives.”
The committee chose the surface track in option 3, in a vote of 12 to 1 with Ward 2 Cllr. Jennifer Wyness the lone dissenter.
In his presentation during the committee debate, Ward 4 Cllr. DJ Kelly put the exclamation point on the decision, "It's kind of obvious to me that options one and two require money that we simply do not have."
The plan is to extend the Green Line into north Calgary, but for now, the city is planning bus rapid transit, with Ward 3 Cllr. Andrew Yule adding an amendment to the committee's vote to look into costs associated with building out the MAX Green BRT line.
“I can’t rely on sunshine and rainbows, I have to do something that’s actually going to be effective for Ward 3 residents,” Yule told reporters after the meeting.
“To me, that’s amplifying the schedule for the MAX Green BRT.”
The federal and Alberta governments are partners in funding the Green Line and will have a say on the committee's decision, assuming it is approved by city council in a future meeting.
The Green Line's projected cost when completed is $6.2 billion, with $2.2 billion committed so far, with administration's Green Line project team telling the committee $400 million will be spent this year.