Calgary cops charge pedo with sexual assault after luring kids with puppy and candy

Calgary police have charged a man believed to have sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl earlier this week in the southeast community of Walden after he allegedly tried to lure them with the promise of a lost puppy and candy..On Sunday, Sept. 15, at approximately 3 p.m., the victim and her 13-year-old friend were riding their bikes near the area of Walgrove Landing SE, when they were approached by an unknown man asking for help locating his lost dog in exchange for candy.The children believed they previously saw an off-leash dog running in the area and agreed to assist. The 13-year-old began riding their bike a short distance away in an attempt to locate the dog, and the victim remained with the man, at which time it is believed he sexually assaulted her.Police were called and witnesses in the area directed police to the man who was subsequently arrested.As a result, Sarath Gration PEIRIS, 53, of Calgary, was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under the age of 16.He will next appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.The victim and her friend are receiving support from the LUNA Child & Youth Advocacy Centre."We want to thank witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident and reported information to police," said Detective Darren Lepp of the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit. "Due to their swift actions, our officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect immediately. As the saying goes, if you see something, say something, and this is an example of members of the community recognizing suspicious behaviour and reporting it." Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it regardless of when it occurred, and anyone with information about this, or similar incidents, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.