Calgary council approves Water Utility Oversight Board; starts search for water services COO in wake of feeder main break

The City of Calgary is pursuing a new chief operating officer, water services, and a deputy director of asset management, as recommended by. the Bearspaw South Feedermain (BPSFM) Independent Review Panel report that was released on Jan. 6 2026, a week after the feedermain suffered a second rupture in less than two years.

The review panel did not hold back on putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of city councils and administration officials over the last two decades for the deteriorating condition of the city’s water services infrastructure, citing a similar rupture of the McKnight Feedermain in 2004.

“Subsequent studies and assessments repeatedly confirmed the risk to the BPSFM. Despite repeated identification of this risk, the city prioritized other critical needs and initiatives, repeatedly deferring BPSFM inspection, monitoring, and risk mitigation,” said the report.

“This deferral was a function of underestimated likelihood of failure, not appreciating the significant impact of a failure, emphasis on other priorities and occasional periods of operating budget constraints.”

“This pattern, which persisted over two decades, across multiple leadership teams and organizational structures, reflects systemic gaps in the water utility’s approach to managing critical infrastructure.”