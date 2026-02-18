Calgary council approves Water Utility Oversight Board; starts search for water services COO in wake of feeder main break

The City of Calgary is pursuing a new chief operating officer, water services, and a deputy director of asset management, as recommended by. the Bearspaw South Feedermain (BPSFM) report that was released on Jan. 6 2026, a week after the feedermain suffered a second rupture in less than two years.
The review panel did not hold back on putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of city councils and administration officials over the last two decades for the deteriorating condition of the city’s water services infrastructure, citing a similar rupture of the McKnight Feedermain in 2004.
“Subsequent studies and assessments repeatedly confirmed the risk to the BPSFM. Despite repeated identification of this risk, the city prioritized other critical needs and initiatives, repeatedly deferring BPSFM inspection, monitoring, and risk mitigation,” said the report.
“This deferral was a function of underestimated likelihood of failure, not appreciating the significant impact of a failure, emphasis on other priorities and occasional periods of operating budget constraints.”
“This pattern, which persisted over two decades, across multiple leadership teams and organizational structures, reflects systemic gaps in the water utility’s approach to managing critical infrastructure.”
The report emphasized Calgary’s water services were too important to be lumped in with other silos and recommended consolidating city water services into a single utility with a COO as well as the formation of the Water Utility Oversight Board (WUOB) to provide accountability, stronger risk management and improved infrastructure oversight.
The deputy director of asset management would, among other things, report on city-wide strategic infrastructure needs and risks that would result in service disruption or public safety and reputational risk to the city.
Calgary city council, which under the Municipal Government Act has the power to pass bylaws establishing committees of council, approved the Water Utility Oversight Board bylaw at its regular meeting on Tuesday to serve as an expert advisory oversight body.
In a statement announcing the search for a COO, the city said, “The COO, Water serves as the executive lead and single point of accountability for the safe and reliable delivery of water services across Calgary. Reporting directly to the city’s CAO and supported by oversight from the Water Utility Oversight Board (WUOB) and council, the COO is responsible for the overall performance, financial sustainability, and resilience of the Water Utility.”
Of the deputy director of asset management position, it said, “We are looking for a leader who wants to make a meaningful impact. In this position, you will champion transformative approaches to infrastructure risk management across the city, directly shaping the strategies and decisions that will protect today’s services and create a stronger Calgary for generations to come.”