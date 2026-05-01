Calgary

Calgary councillor Dan McLean to seek UCP nomination for Calgary-Shaw

Ward 13 councillor announces his intention to seek the candidacy for Calgary-Shaw riding in the next provincial election
Calgary city councillor Dan McLean
Calgary city councillor Dan McLeanDan McLean
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Alberta Election
Alberta Ucp
Councillor Dan McLean
Calgary City Councillor Dan McLean
Calgary City Coucil
Calgary-Shaw
Ward 13
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