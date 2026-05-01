Calgary councillor Dan McLean to seek UCP nomination for Calgary-Shaw

Calgary city councillor Dan McLean has announced that he will be seeking the United Conservative Party nomination for the riding of Calgary-Shaw in the next provincial election.McLean, who represents Ward 13, confirmed his candidacy for the UCP nomination after current Calgary-Shaw MLA Rebecca Schulz announced she would be stepping down last year but will be staying on until the next election.The city councillor, if he wins the nomination, will run in the riding that overlaps with the ward he currently represents."Southwest Calgary is where I raised my family, built my business, and have been honoured to serve at city hall as the city councillor for Ward 13," McLean wrote in a statement announcing his candidacy.McLean says that he is a proud supporter of current Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her UCP government."We cannot afford to go backwards. I believe my experience and proven track record will be an asset to the UCP team as we work to keep Alberta moving forward," he said.The next provincial election is set to be held on October 18, 2027.."Following the decision by my friend Rebecca Schulz to step down as MLA, I have spent time speaking with residents across Calgary-Shaw, listening to their concerns and seeking their input," said McLean. "I have been encouraged to step forward because residents want a continuation of the strong, principled leadership Rebecca has demonstrated, and I would be honoured to carry that work forward."McLean added that over his four and a half years on council, he hopes he brought common sense to city council by standing up for taxpayers, advocating for safer communities, and pushing for greater accountability and fiscal responsibility.