Calgary drug trafficker arrested in investigation of Canadian international drug kingpin

A Calgary resident once described by police as a high-level drug trafficker with cartel connections has been arrested in connection with a U.S. criminal investigation involving an alleged transnational drug network, a former Canadian Olympic athlete, and the killing of a witness in Colombia.

The Calgary Sun reported court documents show Allistair Chapman, 33, appeared Tuesday in Calgary Court of King’s Bench, where his U.S. extradition hearing was adjourned until Friday.

Chapman is wanted in the United States on several charges, including conspiracy to export cocaine and murder related to a continuing criminal enterprise.

Chapman was represented in court by defence lawyer Chad Haggerty, who declined to comment after the hearing.