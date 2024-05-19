Calgary gets a free LRT station in new high-density development

Proponents touted the increased housing density that would come from the recently approved blanket zoning bylaw in Calgary (despite 75% of Calgarians being opposing) but a new mega development in southeast Calgary brings more density than the blanket zoning likely ever will. The development, known as Midtown Station, will stretch from the Glenmore Trail/Macleod Trail intersection, running south on the east side of Macleod to roughly 73 avenue southeast, eliminating what is now Fisher Park. After almost six years of gathering dust in the bureaucracy of the Calgary Municipal Building, the project has finally been given the green light to proceed to the next steps. The landowner, Cantana Investments is proposing the approximate 35-acre parcel will be a high-density, mixed-use development, encompassing an urban village, as well as a new LRT station paid for by Cantana. According to City of Calgary officials, Midtown Station could eventually be home to almost 11,000 people in a projected number of homes between 6,200 and 7,000, with approximately 10% of the homes classified as affordable housing. Initial plans call for maximum building heights of 45 metres, towering over a proposed community park, local amenities, retail and improved mobility networks. The success of the project is dependent upon the new LRT station, which will be known as Midtown Station, giving the development its name. The city will allow Cantana to achieve its proposed density in exchange for the station, "Working in collaboration with the City, the applicant is committed to undertaking the design and construction of an LRT station that is fully integrated with the City's existing Red Line, including access, safety, security, operations, and maintenance functionality based on City standards for its LRT system," solicitors for the developer said in a letter to the city. “The applicant confirms that the Midtown LRT station is a critical component of the project and acknowledges that the City has no intention of funding the station." "Accordingly, a sufficient level of development density is required in order to justify the applicant's sponsorship of this significant public transit investment." In addition to the residential towers, plans call for 223,055 sq. ft of office space, 181,662 sq. ft. of retail space, 451,857 sq. ft. of hotel space and 24,383 sq. ft. of community facilities. Cantana has also agreed to include a new park and a central pathway through the site to the new LRT station. The parcel would be developed as five districts, each with its own mixed-use hub, with varying building heights and densities across the different districts. The highest densities would in the fifth district, the northern-most strip of the overall site, along Glenmore Trail. The development still has a long way to go, including two more reading city council chambers. Cantana is proposing a full build-out by 2025.