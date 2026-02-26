Calgary halts underground construction in the vicinity of the Bearspaw feeder main repairs

Temporary measures are in place to limit underground construction activity near the Bearspaw South Feeder Main and the new parallel pipe replacement to minimize disturbances until the project is completed, the City of Calgary said in a statement on Thursday.
“Due to the fragile nature of the feeder main, development activity, particularly underground utility work, poses a risk of exposing or disturbing the pipe.” added the city.
The area’s councillor, Ward 1’s Kim Tyers says the measures were put in place in part by residents in the area.
“Residents and small business owners in Bowness and Montgomery have shared concerns that additional housing construction activity at this time will intensify traffic issues, risk damaging our aging water infrastructure and threaten the community’s economic stability,” says Tyers.
“By limiting underground construction near the existing pipe and new replacement pipe, we are relieving some of the pressure on these communities and ensuring we are doing our best to maintain the integrity of the feeder main until its full replacement.”
The temporary measures for construction activity include no digging within 10 meters of the feeder main and limited permissions for underground utility or service work on nearby roads.
“The city is also cautioning against pile driving and activities that cause heavy vibrations. These measures will not impact Calgarians who want to do renovation work, landscaping activities, apply for a change of use or Business License on their private property,” read the city’s statement.
“The city looked at several options to reduce potential disturbances to the existing fragile Feeder Main from private development,” says Teresa Goldstein, director of community planning. “The interim measures will allow development to continue with an added layer of oversight.”
Current applicants and those with existing development and construction permits will be contacted directly by the city to confirm the changes.
The city adds maps identifying impacted parcels and more information about the interim measures are available to property owners, applicants, and industry partners on calgary.ca