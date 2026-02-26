Calgary halts underground construction in the vicinity of the Bearspaw feeder main repairs

Temporary measures are in place to limit underground construction activity near the Bearspaw South Feeder Main and the new parallel pipe replacement to minimize disturbances until the project is completed, the City of Calgary said in a statement on Thursday.

“Due to the fragile nature of the feeder main, development activity, particularly underground utility work, poses a risk of exposing or disturbing the pipe.” added the city.

The area’s councillor, Ward 1’s Kim Tyers says the measures were put in place in part by residents in the area.

“Residents and small business owners in Bowness and Montgomery have shared concerns that additional housing construction activity at this time will intensify traffic issues, risk damaging our aging water infrastructure and threaten the community’s economic stability,” says Tyers.

“By limiting underground construction near the existing pipe and new replacement pipe, we are relieving some of the pressure on these communities and ensuring we are doing our best to maintain the integrity of the feeder main until its full replacement.”

The temporary measures for construction activity include no digging within 10 meters of the feeder main and limited permissions for underground utility or service work on nearby roads.