Calgary home sales drop in January while supply increases

CALGARY — A cold front rolled in over the Calgary real estate market in January, with sales dropping 15% from January last year.

Market-wide sales reached 1,234 homes last month, which is far off typical sales for this time of year, says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), adding the multi-family homes segment of the market took the brunt of the decline.

“Following the typical December slowdown, potential buyers for high-density homes were more hesitant to return to the market in January, as increased supply choice across all aspects of the market has reduced the sense of urgency,” says Lurie.

“At the same time, sellers were quick to bring their listings onto the market, causing the sales-to-new-listings ratio to drop to 44%, mostly due to shifts in apartment and row-style homes. Overall, this is not entirely uncommon for January, as both buyers and sellers weigh their options ahead of the spring market.”

There were 4,391 homes listed for sale in Calgary in January, the highest number in six years, with the supply of rowhomes and apartments facing higher levels compared to long term trends.

"The result is months of supply that ranges from under three months in the detached sector to five months for apartment-style homes,” says Lurie, adding prices lowered as supply increased. “Due to declines in the later part of 2025, benchmark prices are lower than levels reported at the start of last year.”