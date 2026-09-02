Calgary home sales slow in August except in $1-million category

Home buyers and sellers took a break during August as sales and new listings came in below July’s and last year’s levels, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

There were 1,660 sales in August, down from 1,904 sales in July and a 16% decline from August last year, while there were 3,141 new listings, down from 3,323 in July and down 10% from last year.

Higher priced homes recorded gains, says Ann-Marie Lurie, CREB’s chief economist.

“The pullback in sales has not occurred across all price ranges, as homes priced over $1,000,000 have recorded gains over last year,” says Lurie.

“These gains have mostly been driven by detached and semi-detached homes and are also consistent with where most of the supply growth has occurred.”

“While sales growth in the upper end of the market was possible thanks to improved supply choice, it also reflects longer-term confidence in our market, as some buyers are not shying away from taking advantage of the available supply.”

Lurie added the slowdown in lower priced homes could be attributed to favourable rental conditions slowing the transition to ownership.