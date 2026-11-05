Calgary homes sales cooled in October

Calgary's resale homes market recorded 1,592 sales in October, an 11% decline in year-to-date sales compared to last year, led by drops of apartment condominiums and row homes sales, while sales of homes priced at more than $1.5 million increased. "The overall pullback in sales was met with further declines in new listings, causing inventories to trend down in October," says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), adding it was "In line with typical seasonal behaviour." "Inventories slowed from September, leaving them nearly 5% lower than October 2025 levels," says Lurie. There were 6,173 homes listed for sale in October, taking the units months of supply to an elevated four months. “Supply choice in the new, rental and resale markets has taken much of the pressure off prices this year, however, supply choice can vary significantly within the market, resulting in divergent impacts on prices,” says Lurie. “Much of the downward pressure on prices is occurring in the oversupplied higher-density segments of the market, while detached and semi-detached prices have remained more stable. Even within the detached market, we see variation as the city centre and west districts continue to report price gains over 2025, while prices have declined by more than 6% in the northeast district.” October’s benchmark price was $564,200, down from September, but on par with last year.."While much of the price adjustment in the market occurred in the second half of 2025, we did not see the same seasonal lift in prices in spring 2026, leaving year-to-date prices nearly 3% lower than October 2025 " says Lurie. "Year-to-date benchmark prices ranged from stable in the semi-detached sector to a decline of nearly 9% in the apartment condominium sector." Here are Lurie's overviews of the Calgary market by housing type. Single-family detached October sales eased to 847 units, down from September and nearly 16% lower than last year's levels. The monthly decline in new listings was more significant than the pullback in sales, causing the sales-to-new-listings ratio to rise to 56%, with inventories trending down from September, but with 2,832 units in inventory, levels were comparable to October 2025 and typical October levels. The unadjusted benchmark price was $735,100, less than 1% lower than last year, while year-to-date price gains in the city centre and west districts were not enough to offset declines occurring mostly in the northeast, north and east. Semi-Detached Sales improved in October over September, while year-to-date sales fell by less than 2% from last year. New listings eased in October, taking the sales-to-new listings ratio to 61%. The months of supply was three months. .The unadjusted benchmark price was $685,200, with year-to-date prices remaining stable. Row/townhomes Slow October sales contributed to the year-to-date decline of more than 15%, while new listings eased, leaving the sales-to-new-listings ratio below 50%. The months of supply was 4.4 months, showing signs of oversupply. The unadjusted benchmark price was $407,500, more than 5% lower than October 2025, while year-to-date prices are lower than last year across every city district, the northeast and east districts had declines of more than 11%. Apartment Condominiums The sector struggles with excess supply of more than five months, with1,691 units in inventory, 13% higher than typical October levels. The unadjusted benchmark price was $288,800, 8% lower than last year. Downward pressure on prices over the past two years has erased much of the gains reported since prices recovered in 2023. The largest price declines were in the northeast and east areas of the city.