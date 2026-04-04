Calgary housing market springs into balanced conditions

CALGARY — As is typical in early spring, the number of homes listed for sale in Calgary increased in March, although supply levels varied by housing type, says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

"Inventory levels saw a typical monthly rise, but compared with long-term trends, it remained well above the 10-year average for both row and apartment-style units and well below the trend for detached homes,” says Lurie.

“This is not a surprise given the pullback in detached housing starts last year despite record-high apartment-style starts.”

Sales of all types reached 1,881 in March, up from February, but 13% below sales in March 2025, due to slowing sales and increased supply in the apartment condominium sector.

“When considering total residential housing statistics, conditions appear to be relatively balanced as sales, new listings, inventories and prices all trended up over the previous month as we start to move into the spring market,” says Lurie.

“However, when we look deeper, we are seeing a market that ranges from tighter conditions for detached homes to the apartment sector, where conditions favour the buyer.”

“As expected, this is supporting upward momentum in detached prices and downward pressure in the apartment condominium sector.”