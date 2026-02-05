Calgary leads the country in new home construction

For the last two years, Calgary and area land developers and new home builders broke records for new home starts, beating all other major Canadian cities.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) new homes starts in 2024 were just under 21,000 and in 2025, just under 28,000, driven by record-breaking interprovincial immigration, primarily from Ontario and BC.

The increased construction activity has kept the City of Calgary’s building permits approval department busy, according to information supplied by the city on Thursday.

In 2024, 21,365 permits were issued, escalating to 27,952 permits in 2025, compared to the 10-year annual average of 13,199 permits.

According to the city, non-market (affordable) housing permits reached 1,836 in 2025, five times the annual average.

“These results are an indicator that the city’s programs and investments to increase the supply of non-market housing are enabling projects to move forward,” said Reid Hendry, chief housing officer at the city.

“While we still have lots of work to do to achieve our goal of 3,000 non-market homes per year, we’re starting to see what’s possible when all orders of government, the development industry and non-profit partners work together to deliver the homes Calgarians urgently need.”

Separately, secondary suites and downtown office conversions added to the supply of new homes in 2025.