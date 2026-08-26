Calgary makes concrete progress on water main repairs

CALGARY — Work on replacing the Bearspaw South Feeder Main is progressing on schedule with the completion of Stage A micotunneling and installation of a concrete carrier pipe.
"The completion of Stage A microtunneling is a significant step forward for the project," said Darren Finney, manager, major projects with the City of Calgary.
“This complex work involved tunneling beneath major infrastructure, minimizing impacts on the community. With the concrete carrier pipe now in place, we will continue installing the new steel feeder main, preparing for the critical system connection work planned for the Fall."
The finished stage is approximately 3.7 kilometres in length between the Shaganappi Pump Station and 73 St. N.W., with more than two kilometres of steel pipe now installed inside the carrier pipe.
Stage B, which is open-cut construction along 34 Ave. N.W. in Bowness began in June and remains on schedule, said Finney.
“More than one kilometre of the new steel feeder main has now been installed, with 40% of Stage B feeder main installation now complete,” he said.
“Construction is currently active on three blocks, and four blocks where feeder main installation has been completed and reopened to traffic. Two additional blocks are expected to reopen next week.”
In mid-October the Bearspaw South Feeder Main will be shut down to connect the new feeder main to the existing water system, while work on improving Calgary's drinking water system will begin in September with three phases.
Phase one will be at the Shaganappi pump station, connecting it to the new feeder main starting in September, said Finney, adding the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant will need to be temporarily shut down in mid-September.
“There may be a need for temporary outdoor water restrictions, but it will depend on the weather and water demand at that time,” he said. “Teams are continuing to assess conditions and will make a final decision on restrictions closer to the start of work.”
“Phase two involves pipe tie-in connections and is estimated to begin in mid-October at points along the new feeder main pipe and include open-cut construction similar to ongoing Stage B construction,” said Finney, adding “Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions and indoor water conservation will be required during this time.”
Phase three includes disinfecting the pipe, filling it with water, and taking the existing feeder main out of service. No restrictions are anticipated during this time, with work estimated to begin in mid-November.
Crews will also be working on Parkdale Blvd.
“While the feeder main is shut down, the city will complete six additional repairs on the feeder main between the Shaganappi Pump Station and the Memorial Pump Station along Parkdale Blvd. and Memorial Dr. NW,” said Finney. “Recent condition assessments identified six locations on the 1,500 millimetre section of the Bearspaw South Feeder main that require proactive repairs.”
“While the 1,500 millimetre and the 1,950 millimetre pipes, which are currently being replaced, are both part of the same feeder main, they are separate sections with different condition profiles. Targetted repairs at specific locations will help maintain the pipe's long-term reliability. Completing this work while the feeder main is already out of service for planned connection work is the most efficient approach and helps reduce future risk and disruption.”
The city has opened a Community Resource Centre at the Bowness Community Association, open Monday and Wednesday: 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm, with city officials on site to answer questions on Wednesdays.
For project information and construction updates, visit