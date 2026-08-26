Calgary makes concrete progress on water main repairs

CALGARY — Work on replacing the Bearspaw South Feeder Main is progressing on schedule with the completion of Stage A micotunneling and installation of a concrete carrier pipe.

"The completion of Stage A microtunneling is a significant step forward for the project," said Darren Finney, manager, major projects with the City of Calgary.

“This complex work involved tunneling beneath major infrastructure, minimizing impacts on the community. With the concrete carrier pipe now in place, we will continue installing the new steel feeder main, preparing for the critical system connection work planned for the Fall."

The finished stage is approximately 3.7 kilometres in length between the Shaganappi Pump Station and 73 St. N.W., with more than two kilometres of steel pipe now installed inside the carrier pipe.

Stage B, which is open-cut construction along 34 Ave. N.W. in Bowness began in June and remains on schedule, said Finney.

“More than one kilometre of the new steel feeder main has now been installed, with 40% of Stage B feeder main installation now complete,” he said.

“Construction is currently active on three blocks, and four blocks where feeder main installation has been completed and reopened to traffic. Two additional blocks are expected to reopen next week.”