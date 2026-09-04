Calgary Mayor Farkas calls meeting to discuss ramifications of documents leak

Calgary city council will meet in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, called by Mayor Jeromy Farkas due to confidential budget documents leaked by Ward 14 Cllr. Landon Johnston.

The documents revealed the potential of a 20,2% property tax increase in the upcoming four-year budget based on spending requests.

City council directed administration to reduce the requests and present an updated budget with a 15% property tax increase in 2027.

In a rant on X, Farkas said the numbers were only a wishlist and serious budget debates would start in November.

In his rant, Farkas called Johnston a ‘rage farmer’ igniting a social media war between the two.

Councillors have been told the meeting to is to receive legal advice regarding the documents leak.

“I have called a Special Meeting of Council on Tue. Sept. 8,” said Farkas on Facebook.

"I have reasonable grounds to believe that a serious privacy breach may have occurred, posing potential safety risks to city personnel and significant financial or legal exposure. The meeting will be held in order for Council to hear immediate legal advice on the potential damage, our obligations, and what action is required to protect employees and taxpayers.”