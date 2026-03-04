Calgary Mayor Farkas turns tax talk into election question

It was a taxing day Wednesday in Calgary city council chambers during the special meeting called by Mayor Jeromy Farkas to review the education tax increase of 21.05% as announced in the Alberta budget last week.

Councillors spent most of the meeting asking questions of administration about various aspects of the Calgary budget they approved months ago, which included a pared down 1.81% property tax increase on Calgary homeowners and renters, compared to the 21.05% education tax increase.

Farkas has made his disgust of the provincial increase well-known and ended the questions with guns ablazing, including a question that may have revealed why he called the meeting.

“I remember being interviewed by a radio show host, Danielle Smith at the time, and she pitched the idea of the province completely getting out of collecting property taxes,” he said. “The conversation was what if that whole amount stayed with municipalities and the tradeoff would be a significant reduction in the one-to-one transfers?"

“There wouldn't be support for, say, lower transit passes and there wouldn't be the grants in place of taxes, but on the other side of the ledger, you'd have $1.25 billion.”

Farkas asked administration to investigate if, from all the various grants and other transfers and supports the city receives, whether that would be balanced out and if the current level of support for the city is in excess of that amount.