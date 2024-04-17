Calgary

Calgary Mayor Gondek says renting a home means more freedom; MP Rempel Garner disagrees

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary City Council
Yyccc
Calgary Jyoti Gondek
Renting
homeownership
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner
upzoning

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news