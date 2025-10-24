Calgary mayoral candidate, Sonya Sharp, formally seeks vote recount

Sonya Sharp has formally requested a recount under the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), “citing the need to ensure full transparency and confidence in Calgary’s democratic process,” said a statement from Sharp.

“Calgarians deserve absolute confidence that every vote has been counted accurately and that the process is beyond reproach,” she said. “This request is about strengthening trust in the system.”

Sharp acknowledged recounts are not just a normal part of any democratic process, but also a very important part and, pointing to an example, she added it highlights areas for improvement in Alberta’s municipal election framework.

"In Edmonton’s recent Ward sipiwiyiniwak race, a recount uncovered a discrepancy of over 600 votes due to a data entry error, reversing the initial result," she said in her statement.

“This incident underscores why recounts are vital to maintaining public trust in elections. Calgarians deserve the same level of confidence that every vote is counted accurately, and the process is beyond reproach.”

“We’re hopeful that, regardless of the outcome of the recount, this experience will lead to meaningful updates to the Local Authorities Election Act. Elections across Alberta should be administered with consistent standards, clear procedures, and greater transparency that supports public confidence.”