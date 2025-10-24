Calgary mayoral candidate, Sonya Sharp, formally seeks vote recount

Sonya Sharp has formally requested a recount under the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), “citing the need to ensure full transparency and confidence in Calgary’s democratic process,” said a statement from Sharp.
“Calgarians deserve absolute confidence that every vote has been counted accurately and that the process is beyond reproach,” she said. “This request is about strengthening trust in the system.”
Sharp acknowledged recounts are not just a normal part of any democratic process, but also a very important part and, pointing to an example, she added it highlights areas for improvement in Alberta’s municipal election framework.
"In Edmonton’s recent Ward sipiwiyiniwak race, a recount uncovered a discrepancy of over 600 votes due to a data entry error, reversing the initial result," she said in her statement.
“This incident underscores why recounts are vital to maintaining public trust in elections. Calgarians deserve the same level of confidence that every vote is counted accurately, and the process is beyond reproach.”
“We’re hopeful that, regardless of the outcome of the recount, this experience will lead to meaningful updates to the Local Authorities Election Act. Elections across Alberta should be administered with consistent standards, clear procedures, and greater transparency that supports public confidence.”
Sharp showed appreciation for Elections Calgary and all those involved in running the municipal election.
“As someone who believes deeply in civic engagement and accountability, I want every Calgarian to know that this process matters,” said Sharp. “This isn’t just about one election, it’s about protecting the integrity of every election to come. Calgarians deserve a process they can trust, and I’m committed to making sure that trust is earned and upheld.”
A letter sent to the Office of the Calgary Returning Officer, Elections Calgary by Sharp’s legal team shows votes for Farkas and Sharp have increased for each since the initial, unofficial count.
On Oct. 21, the Farkas' votes totalled 91,066, with Sharp at 90,480. On Oct. 23 the totals were Farkas 91,071, Sharp 90,488. Oct 24, the final and official count stood at Farkas 91,071 and Sharp at 90,490.
In terms of timing, the letter further reads, “The announcement or posting of the statement of the results of a recount by request appears to be due no later than 12:00pm on the 5th day after the statement of the results is posted.”
“In considering this statutory time limit, which may obligate concluding the recount and announcing or posting results within 5 days, that is by Wednesday, October 29 at noon, please be advised that the Candidate would maintain no objection to a reasonable extension, should that be so sought.”
“In exercising your statutory discretion to identify all of the voting stations listed in Appendix “A” as the subject matter of this recount by request, you may give consideration to an immediate direct request to the Minister of Municipal Affairs to extend the five-day deadline noted above, by the exercise of his statutory ministerial powers in these circumstances, to 'by order alter dates or periods prescribed.'”