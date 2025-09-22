Calgary mayoral candidates promise to beef up police and other first responders' departments

Calgary’s first responders, police, fire, medical, as well as transit staff, are on the election platforms of promises of at least three candidates in the mayor’s race.

Sonya Sharp, Jeff Davison and Jeromy Farkas released plans for their support for first responders over the last week.

Sharp said, if elected, her first official meeting will be with Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan.

“I want the chief to know that a Communities First council is very supportive of her, the front-line officers and the critical work that they do. We’d like to see a plan to recruit and train 500 new police officers be submitted for council review in November budget deliberations, and to reintroduce a 24/7 downtown police station,” said Sharp.

“We’d like to see a plan for more enforcement in the downtown and Beltline, as well as a safety plan for transit sites in coordination with transit security.”

Sharp said her plan highlights, "that all citizens, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances, have the same rights and responsibilities.”

“Our public spaces in Calgary need to be safe for everyone. They aren’t a place where you can brandish weapons or do drugs. It’s up to our police and bylaw officers to enforce them and feel confident politicians will support them in doing this difficult work.”