Calgary

Calgary municipal party says council could save $135 million by 'staying in its lane'

Calgary councillors Dan McLean, Andre Chabot, Terry Wong, Sonya Sharp
Calgary councillors Dan McLean, Andre Chabot, Terry Wong, Sonya SharpCommunities First
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary City Council
City Of Calgary
Yyccc
Councillor Terry Wong
Councillor Andre Chabot
Ciir. Dan McLean
Communities First
Cllr Sonya Sharp

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news