Calgary

Calgary nightclub shut down by AHS due to cockroaches, mould

Fire and Ice nightclub in Mount Royal shut down due to major health code violations including evidence of cockroaches and mould growth
Outside the Fire N Ice Nightclub in Mount Royal, Calgary
Outside the Fire N Ice Nightclub in Mount Royal, CalgaryJessie Rosales on Google Maps
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Alberta Health Service
Ahs
Cockroaches
Nightclub
Mount Royal
Calgary Business
Calgary Nightclub
Fire N Ice Bar and Lounge
Health Code Violations
Calgary Nightlife

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