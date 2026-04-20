Calgary nightclub shut down by AHS due to cockroaches, mould

A Calgary nightclub has been ordered to close by Alberta Health Services after extensive violations were discovered, including evidence of cockroaches, mould in the washrooms, and a dirty kitchen area.The Fire N Ice Bar and Lounge, located in the Mount Royal neighbourhood of Calgary, was ordered to close after an inspection by AHS found numerous health code violations.The most shocking revelation to come out of the inspection was the discovery of an "abundance" of cockroaches in the nightclub, living and dead."Evidence of a cockroach infestation was observed in the facility. Pest control monitoring glue boards in the facility contained an abundance of cockroaches in all cycles of life. Live cockroaches were observed outside of pest monitoring traps," the report reads.The order from AHS also states that the business was unable to provide any pest control reports..Other violations included mould growth being observed "on walls in the customer washroom," as well as a buildup of grease and other food products in the kitchen area."Equipment and surfaces in the food establishment had an accumulation of grease, soil, and food debris; this included but was not limited to floors throughout the facility, walls throughout the facility, shelving, and countertops and undersides of counters," the report states.The report also mentions that the kitchen ceiling was "unfinished" and there was a large assortment of "non-food related items" being stored in the lower level of the business.In total there were 13 separate violations listed in the report.The report states that the verbal order to close the establishment was given to one of the owners, Gurvinder Singh, on April 10th.This is odd, however, as Gurvinder Singh is not listed as one of the owners in the "To:" section of the notice. If Gurvinder Singh is, in fact, one of the owners, that would mean that this establishment has six separate individuals listed as "owners."The Western Standard called the business for a statement but received no response. The nightclub has been ordered closed indefinitely until all the violations have been fixed or remedied "to the satisfaction of an Executive Officer of Alberta Health Services."