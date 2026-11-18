CALGARY — Recent projections for the Calgary Police Service (CPS) show that 2026 is projected to be the deadliest year in a decade for traffic fatalities.To date, there have been 29 fatal collisions resulting in 35 total fatalities. By comparison, in 2025 the total number of fatalities was 38, and, with over a month and a half to go in 2026, the CPS is projecting that 2026 will surpass 2025 in total traffic-related deaths.In a statement to the Western Standard, CPS spokesperson Chris Epp confirmed that 2026 "is on pace to be the deadliest of the last decade.""Thirty-eight people died over 12 months in 2025. As of now, we are at 35 people in 2026, which is on pace for 39.8 by year end."In another statement, CPS noted that of the fatalities, "ten pedestrians are among the lives lost, including two toddlers. In five of those cases, the pedestrian had the right-of-way."In addition to these notable demographical statistics, the CPS statement also stated that ten of the fatalities involved a high-speed collision, while at least three involved drugs or alcohol..UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses kills three, injures 16.Fifteen involved what the police referred to as a "vulnerable road user," which basically refers to someone using the road not in a car or a truck, i.e., a motorcyclist, a pedestrian, or a cyclist.According to the data, ten of the fatalities occurred to pedestrians, double the amount of fatalities incurred by motorcyclists and cyclists combined."We see firsthand the devastating and lasting impact that fatal collisions have on families and communities," Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward of the CPS Traffic Unit is quoted as saying."Every death on the roads represents another person who will never come home. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and together, we can help ensure everyone gets home safely.”In addition to the 29 fatal incidents, there have been, as of the time of writing, 2,422 car accidents that resulted in an injury.As the snow begins to fall and dangerous driving conditions become more prevalent, the police are encouraging motorists to check the weather before they leave and to drive accordingly.CPS is also encouraging Calgarians to practice safe driving by adhering to speed limits, avoiding distractions such as mobile devices while driving, and never operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.