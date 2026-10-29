Calgary

Calgary police requests $132 million increase in budget to maintain, upgrade vehicles, buildings, recruit more officers

"I don't want to paint a bleak picture in my closing thoughts, but if this budget proposal is not fully funded, there will be major impacts to Calgary's safety and perception of safety."
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Police ServiceCourtesy CPS
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Calgary City Council
City Of Calgary
Calgary Police
Jeromy Farkas
Calgary Polcie Service
Calgary police budget
CPS Chief Katie McLellan
Calgary crime