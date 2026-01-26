Calgary Real Estate Board says 2026 will favour home buyers

Calgary’s real estate market in 2026 is all about supply and favouring buyers, says a forecast report from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

Rapid population growth has kept the Calgary market hot for the last three years, especially in the new homes segment, with Calgary builders recording back-to-back records for home construction starts in 2024 and 2025. Supply also increased in the rental and resale markets.

Increased supply took the pressure off prices, and supply levels are expected to be maintained, says Ann-Marie Lurie, CREB’s chief economist.

“As we move through 2026, supply levels are expected to remain elevated for higher density homes, as 2025’s record high starts will continue to add supply to the rental and new home market,” says Lurie.

“The elevated inventory levels should cool new home starts this year, taking the pressure off supply growth by the end of 2026 and into 2027. Previous population gains and job growth are expected to keep sales in line with long-term trends. But no further uptick in demand is expected given the shift in migration and employment in the city.”

Lurie says buyers’ market conditions will last most of 2026, varying in terms of property type.