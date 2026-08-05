Calgary real estate market takes a summer vacation

CALGARY — Calgary home buyers and sellers took to the sidelines in July, typical for the time of year, with sales and new listings down in June and lower than July 2025.
Sales reached 1,904 last month, down nine percent year-over-year with new listings climbing to 3,323, down 15% year-over-year.
The market-wide benchmark price edged down slightly to $569,200, a two percent decline from a year ago.
“The persistent oversupply of apartment condos is contributing to a steeper price decline of over eight percent,” says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Bard (CREB). “Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, detached prices have eased by under two percent compared to last year, mostly driven by adjustments in the northeast and north districts."
“Several consecutive years of high construction levels and the drop in mostly international migration have contributed to the shift in housing market conditions mostly for higher-density homes.”
In July, there were more than 17,000 apartment-style condominiums under construction, which influenced lower rental rates and softened prices for units for sale.
"What has shifted significantly is the additional supply choice across the housing spectrum,” says Lurie. “Total resale inventory levels remained relatively stable compared to both June and July 2025. However, the slower July sales pushed the months of supply up to three and a half months.”
“Conditions remain mostly balanced in the detached and semi-detached sectors. In the higher-density sectors, the market continues to favour the buyer for apartment-style homes with nearly five months of supply, while the supply of rowhomes is experiencing some signs of oversupply.”
Here are Lurie’s overviews of the Calgary market by housing type.
Single-family homes
Sales of 1,012 homes were two percent lower than last July, continuing a year-long trend. Slower sales are due to changing economic conditions, as well as a pullback in new listings, which dropped to 1,707 in July, down nine percent year-over-year.
The months of supply rose to nearly three months, market-wide, with variances in individual sectors, ranging from less than two months in the west to more than five months in the northeast.
The unadjusted benchmark price was $743,900, two percent lower than last year.
Semi-Detached
Sales were relatively flat from a year ago, while new listings were down three percent. Throughout most of 2026, conditions have remained relatively balanced, with a sales-to-new-listings ratio remaining near 60% and months of supply below three months.
The unadjusted benchmark price was $691,000, similar to last year. While prices have remained relatively stable, there are variations throughout the city, with most sales in the City Centre, where year-to-date prices have remained stable compared with 2025. The west district was the only one to record a year-over-year price gain, while the steepest declines occurred in the northeast, where buyers' market conditions have emerged.
Row/townhomes
Sales were down, contributing to a year-to-date decline of 15%. New listings dropped as well, keeping the sales-to-new-listings ratio above 55%. While inventory levels have also been trending down, they remain elevated based on long-term trends. The months of supply neared four months.
The unadjusted benchmark price was $418,500, six percent lower than last year. Like other property types, year-to-date price declines range from 12% in the northeast and east districts to a three percent decline in the west.
Apartment Condominium
Sales in this category have fallen by nearly 26% this year due to increased rentals and new homes coming to market. While new listings have eased over last year’s levels and are helping to bring down inventory, the 1,999 units in the resale market are elevated compared to long-term trends and sales. The combined impact of additional supply and reduced demand has kept the months of supply in a range that has favoured the buyer since the end of spring 2025.
The unadjusted benchmark price was $297,600, down eight percent from last year and 13% below peak levels in 2024. All districts report relatively steep adjustments in prices.