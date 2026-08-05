Calgary real estate market takes a summer vacation

CALGARY — Calgary home buyers and sellers took to the sidelines in July, typical for the time of year, with sales and new listings down in June and lower than July 2025.

Sales reached 1,904 last month, down nine percent year-over-year with new listings climbing to 3,323, down 15% year-over-year.

The market-wide benchmark price edged down slightly to $569,200, a two percent decline from a year ago.

“The persistent oversupply of apartment condos is contributing to a steeper price decline of over eight percent,” says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Bard (CREB). “Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, detached prices have eased by under two percent compared to last year, mostly driven by adjustments in the northeast and north districts."

“Several consecutive years of high construction levels and the drop in mostly international migration have contributed to the shift in housing market conditions mostly for higher-density homes.”

In July, there were more than 17,000 apartment-style condominiums under construction, which influenced lower rental rates and softened prices for units for sale.

"What has shifted significantly is the additional supply choice across the housing spectrum,” says Lurie. “Total resale inventory levels remained relatively stable compared to both June and July 2025. However, the slower July sales pushed the months of supply up to three and a half months.”