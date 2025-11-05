Calgary real estate markets hit Goldilocks stage: not too hot, not too cold, just right

Calgary's real estate market saw year-over-year declines in both sales and new listings in October, putting the market firmly in balanced territory.

“With 6,471 homes in inventory and 1,885 sales, the October months of supply returned to three-and-a-half months after pushing up to four months in September,” said Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

“While both row- and apartment-style properties continue to report elevated supply levels compared to demand, conditions remain relatively balanced for both detached and semi-detached properties.“

Year-to-date sales at the end of October were 20,082, down 16% from the same time last year, but in line with long term trends, said Lurie.

“Much of the decline in sales has been driven by pullbacks for apartments and row-style homes,” she said.

“Improved rental supply and easing rents have slowed ownership demand for apartment- and row-style homes. It is also these segments of the market that have seen October inventories reach a record high for the month.

“Excess supply for apartments and row-style properties is weighing on prices in those segments more so than any other property type, influencing total residential prices.”

Calgary’s market-wide benchmark price in October was $568,000, down less than 1% from September and more than 4% above September 2024.