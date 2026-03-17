Calgary

Calgary school faces blowback after cafeteria labeled as 'no food space' during Ramadan

Fairfield School in southern Calgary faces criticism over cafeteria being designated as 'foodless' to accommodate Muslim students during Ramadan
Fairview school
Fairview schoolCourtesy CBE
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Calgary
Ramadan
Calgary Board Of Education
Fairfield
Faifield School

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