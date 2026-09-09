Calgary security guard charged with on-duty sexual assault

A uniformed security guard in Calgary has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement after he assaulted a woman while on duty this past June.Muhammad Hussain, 34, from Calgary, was arrested after Calgary Police had received a report from the security company Hussain worked for after a review of the in-vehicle camera showed the assault occurring.The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on June 10 when Hussain was working as a security guard in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood of Calgary. A statement from Calgary Police details how he approached a woman in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood and then drove her, in the company car, to an industrial area in the southeast where he sexually assaulted her.On July 29 the incident was reported by the security company to Calgary Police, and an investigation by the Sexual Assault Investigative Unit began.Police interviewed the victim and were able to compile additional evidence before arresting Hussain.He is scheduled to appear in court on October 14.Anyone with knowledge of this incident, or any other similar incident, is asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 to provide additional information.