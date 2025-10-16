CALGARY VOTES: A last-ditch pitch from three of the top mayoral candidates

Three of the top contenders for Calgary’s mayor’s chair have released their final pitches to Calgarians just days ahead of the election on Monday.

Ladies first:

Sonya Sharp

Sharp says city council should get back the influence over city administration, because it’s council that answers to Calgarians

In 2020, council’s oversight and authority over senior administration were diminished after an organizational restructuring, but since then, the intended improvements to customer service have yet to be seen through publicly available data or clear evidence of tangible outcomes, said Sharp.

“The internal changes included modifications to the council’s governance structure, which have significantly diminished its ability to maintain effective oversight,” she said.

“The previous council left us with a really hot mess in terms of governance. They essentially delegated many decision-making responsibilities to senior administration and put in place processes that stifle members of council from doing their jobs.”

Some of the changes included eliminating the finance committee, lumping it into the executive committee, she added.

“There’s a reason why council and the public have trouble seeing where tax dollars are being spent,” she said.

“Senior administration is controlling what and when things get seen. This is one of the reasons we’re calling for the creation of a Finance and Budget Committee, spending needs to be scrutinized and prioritized, and budgeting needs to be transparent and clear.”