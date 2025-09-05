CALGARY VOTES: What the candidates said this week to get your vote

Campaign planks and election promises were rolled out at high speed this week as candidates in Calgary’s election on Oct. 20 are on the stump, telling Calgarians what actions they will take if elected. Here's an overview of these weeks’ action, in no particular order. Sonya Sharp, candidate for mayor, Communities First Party Sharp and members of her party have pledged to eliminate expenditures associated with the ‘climate emergency’ declared by Mayor Jyoti Gondek immediately after the 2021 election. “The whole ‘climate emergency’ declaration was a public relations stunt, but it came with a huge price tag,” said Sharp. “Climate strategy personnel and programs are now entangled in every city department. The simplest way to address it is to remove its funding and re-focus on core services. These are tax dollars better spent on road repairs, snow clearing, police, and fire protection, while still making smart, cost-effective investments in infrastructure resiliency.” A press release from the party reads. “The city’s own numbers show that in 2025 alone, the Climate & Environment business unit has a $26 million base operating budget, $22 million in one-time operating programs, and $22.7 million in capital spending. Another $214.6 million is planned for cross-corporate climate capital spending in 2026. Much of this is embedded in other departments, making it difficult for taxpayers to see the full cost.” .Sharp added she and her colleagues agree there is a role for Calgary in dealing with a changing climate, but it must stay within municipal jurisdiction and focus on proven, cost-effective measures. Mayor Jyoti Gondek, candidate for mayor, independent The mayor officially kicked off her campaign at her new HQ in south Calgary, announcing a plan “that protects what matters and grows opportunity.” “Over the next six weeks, I’ll be sharing my comprehensive policy framework built on four pillars,” she said. Those pillars include: ending open drug use while supporting recovery; creating jobs, growing the economy and opportunity for Calgarians; reliable city services, with affordable homes, transit and recreation, and; transparency and accountability at City Hall. “We will end open drug use on Calgary streets. We will provide options and support for people who are seeking recovery from addiction, and we will make downtown and Beltline communities safer.” “Calgary has become Canada’s most livable city under my leadership, but this is just the beginning (for) my policies and vision for Calgary’s future. .Jeromy Farkas, candidate for mayor, independent Farkas spoke about saving public parks and greenspaces at a press conference on Thursday “From day one, I’ve stood up against City Council's backroom plans to sell off our parks and green spaces, speaking out when Councillors Gondek and Davison (on the previous council) voted to begin the land sale of public parkland near Killarney and continued to fight for our parks against even stronger push back and personal attacks,” said Farkas. “Today, Richmond Green, 5.5 acres of public parkland and kids’ ball diamonds, has been sold off at a steep discount and bulldozed,” he added. “In Bowness, families woke up to find their neighbourhood playground fenced off without notice. Across Valley Ridge and the Nose Creek Valley, residents are still fighting to save what little tree canopy and natural corridor we have left.” “Last year, we saw what’s possible when we came together to save Glenbow Ranch and Haskayne Legacy Park. Our parks are where kids learn teamwork, where neighbours gather, where families connect with nature. They’re essential to our health, our safety, and the kind of city we leave behind. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.” .Jeff Davison, candidate for mayor, independent At a press conference in the Beltline on Thursday, Davison announced he would impose a four-year freeze on adding new bike lanes, as part of “my continued pledge to bring common sense back to city hall.” “This isn’t about being against cyclists, it’s about building a city that makes sense for everyone,” he said. “Bike lanes can be part of a thriving city, but they must be built smart, separated from our roadways, and designed with real consultation, not forced on communities and businesses without a voice.” Details of Davison’s plan include: Rationalizing existing bike lanes through proper consultation with residents, small businesses, and community associations; committing to move bike lanes off-road over time, ensuring safer, dedicated pathways that don’t pit drivers, cyclists, and businesses against each other, and; relocating disruptive lanes, where barricades have created serious safety concerns for pedestrians and drivers, and the removal of parking has caused significant impacts to small businesses. Davison added,” the capital budget cycle (four years) for bike lanes is around $45 million. The annual snow clearing and maintenance price tag runs around $600,000.” “With this four-year freeze, I promise a reset; a chance to get it right by putting safety, economic vitality, and common sense ahead of bureaucratic box-checking.” .A Better Calgary Party On Thursday, the party announced it would not be running a mayoral candidate in the election. A press release from the party reads, “Our number one goal at A Better Calgary Party is to prevent the radical left from retaining council and the mayor’s chair. With multiple centre-right candidates already in the race, the risk of vote splitting is very real, and it could pave the way for Jyoti Gondek’s re-election. Mayor Gondek has proven herself to be the most radical left mayor in Calgary’s history, and among the most left-leaning mayors in Canada. For Calgary’s sake, it is a huge priority to ensure her defeat.” The party also announced it would be supporting Jeff Davison’s run for mayor.