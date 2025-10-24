Calgary Ward 12 candidate Jamieson wins recount

After a vote recount, Mike Jamieson is the new councillor for Calgary’s Ward 12.

Initial counting showed Jamieson ahead of closest competitor, Sarah Ferguson, by 29 votes. Ferguson asked for a recount, which showed Jamieson was actually ahead by 59 votes, with the final official counts at electionscalgary.ca of 6,865 votes for Jamieson and 6,806 for Ferguson.

The Calgary election was fraught with processes that raised the ire of voters, not the least of which was the return to paper ballots and the elimination of electronic tabulators, a mandate of the Alberta Government, which led to long lineups at many polling stations.

After the Jamieson/Ferguson recount, former Alberta Justice Minister Jonathan Denis, a member of Jamieson’s campaign team, questioned the recount process as well.

“First, we were told the recount could take place within five days after the preliminary results were released, which was Tuesday, so we could have had the recount up until Sunday (Oct. 26) to be completed,” Denis told Western Standard.

“But, we were advised, with no scheduling accommodations or anything, at 10:28 Wednesday night that the recount would take place at nine o'clock, Thursday morning, which gave us very little time to assemble Mike’s team to monitor the process.”

“What followed was a huge, last-minute overnight effort by our team to assemble scrutineers, volunteers, and a legal team to make sure the recount went fairly.”