Calgary water consumption back in the green zone in time for St. Patrick's Day

CALGARY — It’s only appropriate that on the day before St. Patrick’s Day water consumption in Calgary and area moved from the red zone into the green zone.

The City of Calgary said in a statement Calgarians, as well as residents of Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation, reduced their water use on Monday to below 500 million litres, which is the demarcation line between red and green.

“Monday’s water use was 497 million litres, despite the higher demand needed to support a major fire in southeast Calgary. Thanks for stepping up in a meaningful way. Situations like this highlight how important your daily water-saving actions are to help ensure there’s enough capacity to respond to emergencies and maintain essential services,” reads the city’s statement.

With the Bearspaw South Feeder Main out of service, the city reminds everyone to flush toilets only when needed; keep showers to three minutes or less and; run dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads over the next three weeks of restrictions.

“By continuing these simple, high-impact actions we can keep our green streak going and keep our system stable,” said the city, adding construction is on schedule.