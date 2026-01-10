Calgary water main break update: work progressing, pipe being refilled

Work on the Bearspaw South Water Feeder Main is making good progress, with the ruptured pipe repaired, the backfilling of its trench completed, road repairs underway and the pipe being filled.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the city said, “We are slowly refilling the main, which is a process that is done very slowly to reduce the risk of another break. Refilling takes several days and uses the same amount of water as roughly nine Olympic-sized swimming pools (22 million litres).”

“This water is coming from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant and the Bow River, so it will not affect the daily usage numbers we’ve been sharing."

Once filled, the water in the pipe will be tested for quality, the system will be stabilized and water conservation restrictions will be eased.

The city advises there are still risks of delays or of another break and it is proceeding with caution with the following measures: removing two sections of the flood protection berm along Montgomery Blvd, NW to allow water to flow into the Bow river in the event of a break; installing temporary barriers along a stretch of the Bow River pathway near Parkdale Blvd. between 33 St. and 30 St. NW. to protect the community and pathway detours will be in place; catch basins are being cleared, opening river outflows and adjusting manhole covers to improve drainage in multiple areas, and; the deployment of temporary pumps to remove water from low-lying areas if necessary.