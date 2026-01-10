Calgary water main break update: work progressing, pipe being refilled

Work on the Bearspaw South Water Feeder Main is making good progress, with the ruptured pipe repaired, the backfilling of its trench completed, road repairs underway and the pipe being filled.
In a statement Saturday afternoon, the city said, “We are slowly refilling the main, which is a process that is done very slowly to reduce the risk of another break. Refilling takes several days and uses the same amount of water as roughly nine Olympic-sized swimming pools (22 million litres).”
“This water is coming from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant and the Bow River, so it will not affect the daily usage numbers we’ve been sharing."
Once filled, the water in the pipe will be tested for quality, the system will be stabilized and water conservation restrictions will be eased.
The city advises there are still risks of delays or of another break and it is proceeding with caution with the following measures: removing two sections of the flood protection berm along Montgomery Blvd, NW to allow water to flow into the Bow river in the event of a break; installing temporary barriers along a stretch of the Bow River pathway near Parkdale Blvd. between 33 St. and 30 St. NW. to protect the community and pathway detours will be in place; catch basins are being cleared, opening river outflows and adjusting manhole covers to improve drainage in multiple areas, and; the deployment of temporary pumps to remove water from low-lying areas if necessary.
“We are planning additional pipe reinforcement work this spring when river flows to the Glenmore Reservoir are high enough to be refilled,” said the city. “If another break happens before then, we are ready to act and have already inspected several locations along the feeder main that we are prepared to step in and reinforce at the same time.”
The westbound lanes of 16 Ave. NW between 49 St. and Sarcee Tr NW remain closed with speed reductions in place. Additionally, road repaving is ongoing, with the lanes targetted to reopen by mid to late next week.
Service is also being restored to the water main at Memorial Drive and 52 Street N.E.
“This is a separate project that began in the fall,” said the city. “To ensure water is safe, the pipe was filled with highly chlorinated water and flushed before bringing it back into service. Nearby residents may notice lower water pressure, a strong chlorine smell or cloudy water, which are normal changes and should clear within a couple of days with regular water use. The water remains safe to drink and meets all required health standards.”
The city is asking for increased measures to reduce water usage.
“Yesterday (Friday), Calgarians used 504 million litres of water, above our goal of 485 million litres per day, the amount that allows our system to operate safely, refill overnight and maintain emergency services,” said the city. “We are asking everyone who relies on our water system to save 25 to 30 litres per person per day. This includes Calgarians and residents in surrounding communities including Strathmore, Tsuu’Tina Nation, Airdire and Chestermere.
The city recommends these measures: flushing toilets only when needed — skipping three flushes saves up to 18 liters; reducing shower time. Every one minute you save in the shower saves 8-10 liters of water and; running your dishwasher and washing machines with full loads only.
“The entire water system is connected and under stress,” says Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Susan Henry. “Using more precious water from the Glenmore Reservoir could impact our ability to respond to emergencies. The fact is Calgary has grown, and more people means more water use, so no matter what community you live in, please make saving water a priority.”
To view the daily water usage dashboard, visit
