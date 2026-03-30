Calgary water restrictions could end Thursday; still risk of a pipe break

Work is proceeding on the reinforcement of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main pipe, says Michael Thompson, general manager of services with the City of Calgary.

“On Friday, we started slowly refilling the pipe and completed this step on Sunday afternoon,” says Thompson. “Water sampling and testing are now underway to confirm our water meets or exceeds all regulatory standards. Testing is continuing and our focus is on taking our time to ensure the safety of our drinking water.”

Once tests show the water is safe, crews will open valves along the pipe and turn on pumps at the Bearspaw water treatment plant.

“Once the pumps have started, customers across the system may notice cloudy water, says Thompson. “This will be temporary, and the water is still safe to drink.”

“We will be closely monitoring the pipe and the water system throughout this process. If everything goes as planned, we will lift water restrictions when the system is stable, as early as Thursday, April 2. If any issues come up, we will stop and evaluate the situation.”

There's an increased risk of another break during pressure changes in the pipe, says Thompson.